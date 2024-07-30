Bata declares 435% cash dividend

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, presides over the company’s 52nd annual general meeting, which was virtually held on Monday. The meeting declared a 435 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Bata Shoe Company

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited announced a staggering 435 percent cash dividend, including 105 percent final and 330 percent interim dividends, for the year that ended on 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the company's 52nd annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually on Monday, the company said in a press release.

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting.

The chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the government for their continued support.

The shareholders also approved audited financial statements for the year 2023 at the AGM.

Among others, Debabrata Mukherjhee, managing director and vice-chairman, Shaibal Sinha, director, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, independent director, Elias Ahmed, finance director, and Riajur Reza Muhammad Faisal, company secretary, joined the meeting.