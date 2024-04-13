No Israeli flight landed in Bangladesh: CAAB says

No Israeli flight or plane has landed in Bangladesh, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said in a statement today.

The CAAB statement comes following social media posts and news reports on the matter.

Two flights of American National Airlines took off from Tel Aviv Airport on April 7 and landed in Dhaka in order to ship Bangladeshi-made garments to Europe and the Middle East, reads the statement signed by Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman, deputy director (public relations) at CAAB.

The flights departed Dhaka airport on April 12 with the products.

The flights were operated as part of bilateral agreements between Bangladesh and the US. Israeli authorities were not a stakeholder, said the statement.