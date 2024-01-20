Aviation
Biman passenger dies on board

Dhaka-bound flight from Kuwait diverted to Kolkata
biman flyers
Representational Image/Biman website

A passenger died on board a Biman Bangladesh flight early today.

The flight BG 344, which was coming to Dhaka from Kuwait, had to divert to Kolkata as the passenger fell sick.

The passenger was declared dead by an airport doctor after after it landed at the airport at 12:32am, sources on the flight told The Daily Star without disclosing more details.

The passenger fainted after falling sick during the flight, the sources added.

Captain Ishtiaque is the pilot in command of the flight.

