Biman and The GolfHouse join hands to promote golf

The GolfHouse MD Nazrul Hosen Ayon speaks as Biman Bangladesh Airlines MD and CEO Shafiul Azim and others listen during an MoU signing ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The GolfHouse to support the country's golf and golfers.

Biman and The GolfHouse announced a long-term partnership at the event, aimed at promoting golf in Bangladesh for at least next couple of years.

In presence of Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Nazrul Hosen Ayon, Managing Director of The GolfHouse, Lt Gen Md Shafiqur Rahman (Retd.), board of advisers of The GolfHouse; Lt. Col Kamrul Islam (retd), Mohammed Salahuddin, Director of Marketing and Sales, Biman and Rabiul Islam Director, the MoU was signed at Biman's head office -- Balaka -- on Tuesday.

Welcoming Biman on board, The GolfHouse MD Nazrul Hosen Ayon said, "We are thankful to Biman management for the partnership. I sincerely hope that this MoU will greatly help in generating bigger golfing output and strengthening Biman's brand image."

Shafiul Azim, in his brief speech on the occasion said, "'Smart airline' in 'Smart Bangladesh' aligns with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision and we are delighted to collaborate with The GolfHouse for the very first time, though we have been participating in different golfing activities. This MoU will create and add value to Biman passengers during their travel through this unique initiative."

The two organisations will collaborate and promote all levels of golfing activities in Bangladesh, from amateur golfing initiatives right through to the professional game, promoting Biman and golf's long-term association all over the country.

The partnership includes a commitment to give special discounts and allowing golf bags for golfers and The GolfHouse employees. And top local professional golfers will get complimentary air tickets.