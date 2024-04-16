Unimart offers benefits to Eastern Bank cardholders

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, and Shahin Mahmud, chief operating officer of Unimart Ltd, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank has recently penned an agreement with Unimart Limited, one of the premium superstores in Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Shahin Mahmud, chief operating officer of the superstore, inked a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Under this agreement, the bank's cardholders will get special benefits for purchases from the superstore, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Farzana Qader, senior manager for retail alliance of the bank, and HUM Mehedi Sajjad, head of brand and communication of the superstore, were also present.