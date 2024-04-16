Unimart offers benefits to Eastern Bank cardholders
Eastern Bank has recently penned an agreement with Unimart Limited, one of the premium superstores in Bangladesh.
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Shahin Mahmud, chief operating officer of the superstore, inked a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently.
Under this agreement, the bank's cardholders will get special benefits for purchases from the superstore, the bank said in a press release.
Among others, Farzana Qader, senior manager for retail alliance of the bank, and HUM Mehedi Sajjad, head of brand and communication of the superstore, were also present.
Comments