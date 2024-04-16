Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 16, 2024 09:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 09:46 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Unimart offers benefits to Eastern Bank cardholders

Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 16, 2024 09:45 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 09:46 PM
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, and Shahin Mahmud, chief operating officer of Unimart Ltd, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank has recently penned an agreement with Unimart Limited, one of the premium superstores in Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Shahin Mahmud, chief operating officer of the superstore, inked a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under this agreement, the bank's cardholders will get special benefits for purchases from the superstore, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Farzana Qader, senior manager for retail alliance of the bank, and HUM Mehedi Sajjad, head of brand and communication of the superstore, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈশ্বিক স্বাধীনতা সূচকে শ্রীলঙ্কা, ভারত, পাকিস্তানেরও পেছনে বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ ‘অধিকাংশক্ষেত্রে স্বাধীনতাবঞ্চিত’ এবং সমৃদ্ধির ক্ষেত্রে ‘অধিকাংশক্ষেত্রে অসমৃদ্ধ’ বলে উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে প্রতিবেদনটিতে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গ্রাহকের কোটি টাকা নিয়ে পূবালী ব্যাংকের ব্যবস্থাপক ‘নিখোঁজ’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification