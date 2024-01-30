UCB holds business meeting in Ctg

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a “Regional Business Meeting” for managers of the Chattogram region of the bank at a local hotel in the port city recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) recently organised a regional business meeting for managers of Chattogram region at a hotel in the port city.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

The bank awarded the best performing branches of the region at the event.

The main objective of the meeting was to review the bank's performance and existing strategic policy to improve the quality of client service and product diversification.

Members of the senior management team of the Chattogram region of the bank were also present.