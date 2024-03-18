StanChart, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals ink deal on healthcare services

Tawfique Imam, head of unsecured product (CCPL) of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer for eastern region of Apollo Hospitals Group, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata.

Tawfique Imam, head of unsecured product (CCPL) of the bank, and Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer for the eastern region of Apollo Hospitals Group, inked the MoU at the former's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

As a part of the agreement, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals will offer special discounts on health check-up packages, and room rent to all Standard Chartered credit and debit cardholders.

Among others, Shahreen Alam, head of rewards and alliances of the bank, and MM Masumuzzaman, managing director of SEOK Healthcare (representative of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Dhaka), were also present.