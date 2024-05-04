Southeast Bank, FirstTrip strike deal on payment gateway service

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, and Hasnain Rafiq, chief operating officer of FirstTrip, exchanged signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently signed an agreement with FirstTrip Ltd to integrate the bank's e-commerce payment gateway service with the latter's payment systems.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and Hasnain Rafiq, chief operating officer of FirstTrip, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Through this collaboration, FirstTrip will enable its customers to seamlessly use VISA and Mastercard for online payments.

Travel enthusiasts can now conveniently pay for a variety of services, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, holiday packages, cruise bookings, and more, with secure and efficient payment solutions provided by Southeast Bank.

Among others, Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.