Social Islami Bank opens seven sub-branches

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate seven sub-branches in five different districts from the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank has opened seven sub-branches in five districts across the country.

The new sub-branches are Birganj sub-branch and Fulbari sub-branch in Dinajpur, Munshibazar sub-branch and Kulaura sub-branch in Moulvibazar, Bhaluka sub-branch in Mymensingh, Nabinagar sub-branch in Brahmanbaria, and Godagari sub-branch in Rajshahi.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

"We are providing our products and services at the doorsteps of the people by opening sub-branches in the remotest areas in the country," Alam said.

"People will be benefitted by availing our life-insurance related products available at our sub-branches," he added.

Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the inaugural programme, where Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors, and Joynal Abedin, head of BCD, were also present.