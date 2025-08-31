Shahjalal Islami Bank opens relocated Muradpur Branch

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, inaugurates the relocated Muradpur Branch at Katalganj in Panchlaish thana of Chattogram today. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has opened a relocated Muradpur Branch at Katalganj in Panchlaish thana of Chattogram today, aiming to provide better services to clients.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his speech, Ahmed said, "We have relocated this branch to a more spacious location to provide better services to our clients. We hope our customers will now receive improved services."

The branch, which began operations on December 18, 2007, has contributed to the overall development of the area, including industry, trade and infrastructure.

"We also hope that in the near future Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC will play a more innovative role in the expansion of trade, commerce, and industry in this area," he added.

Rashed Sarwar, deputy managing director and zonal head of Chattogram, attended the programme as the special guest.

Md Manzur Hossain Khan, manager of the Muradpur Branch, presided over the event, while KM Harunur Rashid, in charge of the Public Relations Division and Bank Foundation, moderated the programme.

Among others, Syed Nasir, managing director of Xclusive Can Limited; Rezaul Karim, managing director of Parkview Hospital Limited; Mahfuzul Haque, chairman of Equity Property Management Limited; and ATM Qumruddin Chowdhury, manager of the Jubilee Road Branch, were also present.