Shahjalal Islami Bank inks deal with Astra Airways

Md Riad Hossain, senior assistant vice-president and head of card division of Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Md Shafiul Asgar, chief financial officer of Astra Airways, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank has signed an agreement with Astra Airways Ltd, known as Air Astra, at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today.

Md Riad Hossain, senior assistant vice-president and head of card division of the bank, and Md Shafiul Asgar, chief financial officer of the airline, inked the deal, read a press release.

Under this agreement, all of the bank's debit and credit cardholders will be able to enjoy a 10 percent discount on base fare.

Credit cardholders will also be able to enjoy EMI facilities for 3 months and 6 months with a zero percent profit rate while traveling with Air Astra.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, and SM Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, additional managing directors, were among those present.

Among others, Md Shamsuddoha, head of public relations and Bank Foundation, and Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of the airline, along with other executives and officers from both organisations were also present.