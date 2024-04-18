Shahjalal Islami Bank declares 14% cash dividend

AK Azad, member of parliament from Faridpur-3 constituency and chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank, presides over a board meeting at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. The meeting declared a 14 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank announced a 14 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the 377th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held at its corporate head office in Dhaka recently.

AK Azad, member of parliament from Faridpur-3 constituency and chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

The meeting also approved the audited financial statements along with financial matters.

Mohammed Younus, vice-chairmen of the bank, Anwer Hossain Khan, Md Sanaullah Shahid, Abdul Karim, Md Abdul Barek, Abdul Halim, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Jabun Nahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, directors, were also present.

Among others, Ekramul Haque and KAM Majedur Rahman, independent directors of the bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director, and Md Abul Bashar, company secretary, were also present.