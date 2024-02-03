SBAC Bank organises annual business conference

Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Feb 3, 2024 09:33 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 09:39 PM

Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin Shamim, chairman of SBAC Bank, poses for photographs at the “Annual Business Development Conference 2024” of the bank at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital today. Photo: SBAC Bank

 

SBAC Bank has held its "Annual Business Development Conference 2024" at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital today.

Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin Shamim, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, said a press release. 

Shamim said that despite many domestic and international challenges, the bank is running its operations efficiently.

"We want to give priority to agriculture and female SME entrepreneurs when disbursing loans," he added.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, said the bank runs its operation across the country with 89 branches, 27 sub-branches and 31 agent banking outlets.

Among others, Abdul Kadir Molla, Mohammad Nazmul Haque, Shohel Ahmed and Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, directors, Md Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan and Ziaur Rahman Zia, independent directors, Md Nurul Azim, additional managing director, and Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and AKM Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, were also present.

