Prime Bank holds seminar on financial inclusion at EWU

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director and head of consumer and SME banking division of Prime Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participating students of East West University at a seminar, titled “Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking”, on the university campus in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC, in collaboration with East West University (EWU) and its EWU Creative Marketing Club, organised a seminar, titled "Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking", on the university campus in Dhaka recently.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director and head of consumer and SME banking division of Prime Bank, attended the seminar as the keynote speaker, according to a press release.

In his keynote address, Choudhury underscored the need for students to go beyond academic excellence by strengthening their digital literacy, language proficiency, communication, and presentation skills.

"The core purpose of such sessions is to provide proper guidance in preparing students for the future. Cultivating the habit of public speaking and articulating one's thoughts will help students become more confident and capable," he remarked.

Designed as a comprehensive, one-stop banking service platform tailored for academic institutions and their stakeholders across Bangladesh, the seminar drew over 200 students from various academic disciplines, providing a dynamic platform to promote financial literacy, responsible money management, and career exploration in the banking and financial services sector.

The initiative not only aimed to raise awareness about financial inclusion but also sought to equip young participants with the knowledge and skills essential for employability, entrepreneurship, and future leadership.

Prof Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, pro-vice-chancellor at EWU; Tanbir Ahmed Chowdhury, professor; Ismat Shereen, adviser of the student welfare department and career counselling centre; Md Farhan Faruqui, assistant professor; and MM Mahbub Hasan, senior vice-president and head of financial inclusion and school banking at the bank, were also present.