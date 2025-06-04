Prime Bank forms strategic partnership deal with Incredible

Md Taukir Ahmed, chairman of Incredible Pvt Ltd, and M Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Incredible Pvt Ltd to enhance its customer value proposition through access to specialised developmental services.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Taukir Ahmed, chairman of Incredible Pvt Ltd, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Prime Bank's customers will be eligible for discounts of up to 25 percent on a comprehensive range of premium services offered by Incredible Pvt Ltd.

These include speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, applied behaviour analysis (ABA) or behavioural therapy, music therapy, early intervention, group therapy, and special education -- all tailored to support children with special needs and foster inclusive child development.

Md Mainul Hossain, managing director of Incredible Pvt Ltd; and Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at the bank; and Tamanna Quadry, executive vice-president and head of priority and women banking; along with other senior officials from both organisations; were also present.