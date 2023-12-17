Padma Bank pens deal with iFarmer

Md Riazul Islam, executive vice-president and head of SME and agriculture banking division of Padma Bank, and Reasat Hayder, head of marketing and operations-agri input and omnichannel activation of iFarmer, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Photo: Padma Bank

Padma Bank recently signed an agreement with iFarmer, a tech-enabled one stop solution for smallholder farmers of the country.

Md Riazul Islam, executive vice-president and head of SME and agriculture banking division of the bank, and Reasat Hayder, head of marketing and operations for agri input and omnichannel activation of the agri-tech company, inked the deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

This partnership between Padma Bank and iFarmer will facilitate the farmers in many ways and allow their easy access to financial needs directly from financial institutions.

Under the deal, iFarmer has been providing agricultural advice and equipment-related services along with purchasing goods produced by farmers to improve the agriculture ecosystem.

Among others, Jamil M Akbar, co-founder and chief operating officer of iFarmer, Tarek Riaz Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, deputy managing director and chief business officer, and Sharif Moinul Hossain, executive vice-president and head of HRD and chief communication officer, were also present.