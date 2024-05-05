NRBC Bank declares 11% cash dividend

SM Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRBC Bank, presides over the bank’s 183rd board of directors meeting, which was held virtually recently. The meeting declared a 11 percent cash dividend for the year 2023. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank declared an 11 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 183rd board of directors meeting, which was held virtually recently, the bank said in a press release.

SM Parvez Tamal, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

The meeting also approved audited financial statements and set the date for the 11th annual general meeting of the bank, which will be held on June 13.

According to the balance sheet, the consolidated earnings per share and net asset value of the bank increased in December 2023 compared to the previous year.

The consolidated EPS in the January-December period of FY23 stood at at Tk 2.40, which was Tk 2.33 in 2022.

The consolidated NAV was Tk 1,456.6 crore at the end of December 2023 compared to Tk 132.7 crore in 2022.

Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, vice-chairman of the bank, Mohammed Adnan Imam, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, AM Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah and Mohammed Nazim, directors, and Air Chief Marshal (retd) Abu Esrar and Raad Mozib Lalon, independents directors, were present.

Among others, Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of the bank, Rabiul Islam and Kabir Ahmed, deputy managing directors, Harunur Rashid, chief financial officer, and Mohammad Ahsan Habib, company secretary, were also present.