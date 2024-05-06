NRB Bank gets new AMD

NRB Bank has appointed a new additional managing director (AMD).

The appointee, Md Omar Faruk Khan, was previously serving Islami Bank Bangladesh as an AMD prior to joining his new job.

He embarked on his banking career at Islamic Bank Bangladesh in 1986 on obtaining a master's degree in sociology from the University of Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Throughout his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and a dedication to excellence.

He has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry by implementing innovative ideas and turning them into practical solutions.

His extensive knowledge encompasses various facets of banking, including international trade, investment and general banking operations.

His well-rounded expertise positions him perfectly to make significant contributions to the NRB Bank's future endeavours.