Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon May 6, 2024 09:13 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 09:12 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

NRB Bank gets new AMD

Star Business Desk
Mon May 6, 2024 09:13 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 09:12 PM

NRB Bank has appointed a new additional managing director (AMD).

The appointee, Md Omar Faruk Khan, was previously serving Islami Bank Bangladesh as an AMD prior to joining his new job.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He embarked on his banking career at Islamic Bank Bangladesh in 1986 on obtaining a master's degree in sociology from the University of Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Throughout his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and a dedication to excellence.

He has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry by implementing innovative ideas and turning them into practical solutions.

His extensive knowledge encompasses various facets of banking, including international trade, investment and general banking operations.

His well-rounded expertise positions him perfectly to make significant contributions to the NRB Bank's future endeavours.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

'যার যার ব্যাগে অস্ত্র লইয়া মাঠে আসতে হবে'

কসবা উপজেলার ব্রাহ্মণগ্রাম এলাকায় নির্বাচনী সমাবেশে ইউপি সদস্য কবির হোসেন তার সমর্থকদের এই নির্দেশ দেন। চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী সায়েদুর রহমান স্বপন আইনমন্ত্রী আনিসুল হকের ফুফাতো ভাই।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

চট্টগ্রাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তিতে লাগবে ডোপ টেস্ট

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification