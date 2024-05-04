NCC Bank launches Green PIN service for cardholders

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of NCC Bank, and Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman, pose for photographs while launching a Green PIN service for its debit, credit and pre-paid cardholders in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has recently launched the 'Green PIN' service, an instant card activation and PIN generation service, for its debit, credit and pre-paid cardholders.

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the service, the bank said in a press release.

Bashar said that NCC Bank accelerated sustainable and green banking facilities. In this regard, the Green PIN service has been launched to take card information security one step further.

Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of the risk management committee, SM Abu Mohsin, chairman of the executive committee, Khairul Alam Chaklader, director and ex vice-chairman, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, independent director and chairman of the audit committee, and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, independent director, were present.

Through this service, the bank's debit, credit and pre-paid card customers will get card free of cost activation and instant PIN generation facilities.

Among others, M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge), was also present.