NCC Bank honoured by BB in sustainability rating

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank PLC, receives a certificate from Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at the BB headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel last week. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank PLC has been recognised by Bangladesh Bank (BB) as one of the Top 10 Sustainable Banks in Bangladesh at the Sustainability Rating 2024.

This recognition reflects the bank's strong performance across five key indicators: core banking sustainability (including the bank's core ratios, non-performing loans, capital adequacy, and annual profit), green and sustainable finance, banking coverage components, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, and green refinance.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, presented the certificate of excellence and a crest to M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank PLC, at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel last week, according to a press release.

Expressing his gratitude, Arefin remarked, "This is the first time NCC Bank has been recognised by Bangladesh Bank as a 'Sustainable Bank,' and it marks a significant milestone in our journey. It reflects our unwavering commitment to strong corporate governance, responsible banking, and full compliance with regulatory guidelines."

"NCC Bank has consistently pursued sustainable growth through green financing, technology-driven innovation, CSR initiatives, and inclusive banking strategies. These efforts are part of our broader mission to support the country's economic development and environmental sustainability."

"We believe that this national recognition will further strengthen our sustainable banking initiatives and enhance the trust and confidence of our valued customers," he added.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank; Manoj Kumar Howlader, executive director; Chowdhury Liakat Ali, additional director of the sustainable finance department; and Nighat Mumtaz, head of sustainable banking at NCC Bank PLC, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.