National Bank recently opened a relocated branch at Jahangir Tower in Maijdee Court in Noakhali.

Probir Kumar Bhowmick, senior vice-president and head for Chittagong region of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, read a press release.

Among others, Soyeb Ullah, chairman of Childcare Kindergarten, along with the manager of the relocated branch, branch officials and local businesspeople were also present.