Midland Bank, State IT sign MoU on cash management solutions

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of Midland Bank, and Shubhro Chakraborty, chairman of the State IT, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with State IT, a first-class contractor engaged in the supply and installation of network base stations for the Bangladesh Army, RAB and Bangladesh Police.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of the bank, and Shubhro Chakraborty, chairman of the contractor, inked the MoU in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under the MoU, State IT will use the robust online cash management solutions offered by MDB to conduct its daily business banking and cash management activities nationwide.

Muhammad Majidul Haq Patwary, vice-president and head of unit 05, institutional banking division of the bank, and Sourav Chakraborty, group director of State IT, were present alongside executives and officers from both organisations.