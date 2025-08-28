Midland Bank holds awareness programme on AML & CFT

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Midland Bank PLC, poses for group photographs after inaugurating the awareness programme on anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC organised an awareness programme on anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) for its board of directors and senior management at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Midland Bank PLC, inaugurated the programme as chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Chowdhury emphasised that such awareness sessions should be held regularly to strengthen awareness among senior management, bank officials, and all stakeholders.

Md Mostakur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and Md Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan, joint director, conducted the session, highlighting relevant laws, key AML and CFT issues, and banks' future strategic actions in this regard.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank; Md Zahid Hossain, CAMLCO and deputy managing director; Khondkar Towfique Hossain, deputy CAMLCO-1 (policy and trade); and Fazal Abdullah, deputy CAMLCO-2 (AML operations) and head of the AML division, along with directors and senior management, were also present.