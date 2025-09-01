Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 1, 2025 08:38 PM
Le Méridien offers benefits to EBL clients

Star Business Desk
Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Le Méridien Dhaka, an international five-star hotel chain, has recently signed an agreement with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL).

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, and Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, signed the agreement in the capital, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, EBL Priority clients will be entitled to exclusive privileges from Le Méridien Dhaka.

Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management of the bank; Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking; Farzana Qader, head of retail alliance; and Zubair Faroque Chowdhury, director of sales and marketing, the international hotel chain; and Taslim Nayla Adita, assistant manager of marketing and communication; along with other senior officials, were also present.

