Kamal Uddin Jasim appointed AMD of Islami Bank

M Kamal Uddin Jasim has been appointed additional managing director (AMD) of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

Prior to this appointment, Jasim was serving as the bank's chief human resources officer, CAMLCO, head of operations and development wings, and concurrently as a deputy managing director.

He joined Islami Bank as a probationary officer in 1992 and has since worked in various capacities, according to a press release.

Before entering the banking sector, he worked in journalism, contributing to newspapers such as The Bangladesh Observer and Dainik Ajker Kagoj.

Jasim is the treasurer of the Dhaka University Alumni Association and the elected vice-president of the DU Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni Association. He is also a member of the Asiatic Society of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Economic Association.

He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in mass communication and journalism from the University of Dhaka, and later obtained a PhD from IBS at the University of Rajshahi.