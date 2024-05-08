IFIC Bank, Swisscontact strike MoU to uplift entrepreneurs in char areas

Ferdousi Begum, head of SME and retail product of IFIC Bank, and Abdul Awal, team leader of Swisscontact’s “Making Markets Work for the Jamuna, Padma, and Teesta Chars (M4C) Project”, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at IFIC Tower in Dhaka today. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swisscontact, an independent non-profit development organisation, in a bid to uplift entrepreneurs from char areas in the northern districts of Bangladesh.

Ferdousi Begum, head of SME and retail product of the bank, and Abdul Awal, team leader of Swisscontact's "Making Markets Work for the Jamuna, Padma, and Teesta Chars (M4C) Project", inked the MoU at IFIC Tower in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

This partnership aims to leverage the bank's financial services, including the IFIC Shohoj Account and IFIC Shohoj Rin, to advance gender equality and inclusive development.

Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, government relations adviser of M4C Project at Swisscontact, Shah A Sarwar, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syeda Zinia Rashid, senior programme officer of the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, were present.

Senior officials from both the organisations, among others, were also present.