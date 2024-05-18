IFIC Bank launches campaign on women in technological advancement

Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director of IFIC Bank, poses for photographs with participating students of a campaign, titled “IFIC Bank Stands Beside Women in Technological Advancement”, at the Chittagong Government Girls High School in the port city recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank recently launched a campaign, styled "IFIC Bank Stands Beside Women in Technological Advancement", at the Chittagong Government Girls High School in the port city, celebrating "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day".

The initiative aims to enhance the creativity and talents of female students from different regions of the nation by providing them with more intimate exposure to technology so they can thrive in the age of digital transformation.

Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the campaign, the bank said in a press release.

"We believe in building a prosperous society through increased female participation and technological expertise," said Islam.

"This initiative is a stepping stone towards empowering women and propelling them further in the technological field," he added.

Among others, Nazimul Haque, chief manager of Agrabad branch of the bank, Fariha Haider, head of centralised retail marketing department, and Moriam Begum, acting headmistress of Chittagong Government Girls' High School, were also present.