IFIC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

IFIC Bank PLC has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of IFIC Bank PLC, and Liza Fahmida, director of the financial sector support and strategic planning department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank, signed the deal at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel on Sunday.

This long-term financing facility denominated in foreign currency is aimed at providing support to private sector firms and export-oriented manufacturing industries, the bank said in a press release.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, attended the signing ceremony as chief guest.

Among others, Md Abul Bashar, executive director of the FSSSPD of the central bank, Firoz Mahmud Islam, additional director, and Syed Mansur Mustafa, deputy managing director of IFIC Bank, and Md Zulfiquer Ali Chakder, head of correspondent banking, joint venture and remittance, were also present.