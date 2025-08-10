IFIC Bank gets ISO certification for information security management

Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of IFIC Bank PLC, receives an ISO certification from Sohel Azad, country manager of Bureau Veritas, at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Purana Paltan recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank PLC has been awarded an internationally recognised ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification for meeting global standards and requirements in information security management.

The certification was granted by the international certification body Bureau Veritas in recognition of the bank's commitment to ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of customer information through robust security management systems.

Sohel Azad, country manager of Bureau Veritas, handed over the certificate to Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of IFIC Bank PLC, at a certificate handover ceremony held recently at the bank's head office in the capital's Purana Paltan, according to a press release.

Md Monitur Rahman, Md Rafiqul Islam and KARM Mostofa Kamal, deputy managing directors of the bank; Dilip Kumar Mandal, chief financial officer; Mohammad Sahin Uddin, head of treasury; Md Nazmul Haque Talukder, head of data processing and IT system management; Mukut K Barua, manager of Bureau Veritas; and KBM Tareq, regional sales manager (certifications), along with officials from both organisations, were also present.