IBA winner of ‘HSBC-IBA Business Case Competition 2024’

M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the prime minister, poses for photographs with winners of the “HSBC-IBA Business Case Competition 2024” organised by HSBC Bangladesh and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: HSBC Bangladesh

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh, in partnership with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka, recently organised the finale and award-giving ceremony of "Business Case Competition 2024".

Out of five finalist teams, three, one each from the IBA, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and North South University (NSU), were adjudged champion, runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

They also won funds of Tk 200,000, Tk 100,000 and Tk 50,000 respectively.

M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the prime minister, was present as chief guest while Md Habibur Rahaman, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, special guest.

The Business Case Competition is a part of HSBC's flagship Future Skills activity in the Asia Pacific.

It aims to enhance university students' business skills and broaden their global perspectives by taking their education out of the classroom and into a live competition format.

The competition featured 160 participants from different universities in Bangladesh this year.

"The emerging talents of Bangladesh never cease to step up to the challenges and bring forth innovative solutions, propelling the nation into the international spotlight," said Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh.

"Recognising the youth's aspiration to uphold international standards of excellence, the annual Business Case Competition connects their ambitions to a world of opportunities," he said.

"Being a partner of progress in Bangladesh, HSBC takes pride in being a part of the journey to fostering future leaders," he added.

Prof Mohammad A Momen, director of the IBA, along with officials from different organisations were present.