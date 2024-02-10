Exim Bank, BB hold town hall in Khulna

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, attends a “Town Hall Meeting Khulna-2024” jointly organised by Exim Bank and the Bangladesh Bank at Khulna Press Club today. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank and the Bangladesh Bank has jointly organised a "Town Hall Meeting Khulna" with the theme of "Building awareness for financial security" at Khulna Club today.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

The BB deputy governor said that banks and financial institutions should provide sincere customer service with a service mentality in order to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh in 2041.

She urged everyone to be aware and responsible so no one can commit any wrongdoing by using the current online banking facility.

Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, director of the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD) of the BB headquarters, presided over the meeting, where Mahenur Alam, additional director of the BB headquarters and head of FICSD strategic communication team, was present.

SM Hasan Reza, executive director of BB Khulna office, Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of BB Barisal office, Md Saiful Islam Khan, executive director of BB head office, and Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, and Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, deputy managing director, attended the event.

Among others, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the Payment Systems Department of the BB, and Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, additional director of FICSD of BB, were also present.