EXIM Bank appoints Moidul Islam as its DMD

EXIM Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director.

The official, Md Moidul Islam, was serving the bank as an additional managing director prior to his new charge, the bank said in a press release.

He joined EXIM Bank as a senior principal officer in 2001 and worked in different capacities in Dhaka division.

An expert in Shariah-based investment management, he started his banking career at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd as a probationary officer in 1992.

He is an associate member of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.

He completed his Banking Diploma from the institute.