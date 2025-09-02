EBL women clients to get discounts on beauty, wellness services via Sheba

Banking
Adnan Imtiaz Halim, founder and chief executive officer of Sheba.xyz, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed an agreement with Sheba.xyz, the country's largest service marketplace and one-stop platform for home services.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, and Adnan Imtiaz Halim, founder and chief executive officer of Sheba.xyz, inked the deal at the bank's head office in the capital recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Eastern Bank's women banking customers will enjoy discounts on beauty and wellness services through the Sheba.xyz online platform.

Among others, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management of the bank; Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking; Farzana Qader, head of retail alliance; Ronald Micky Gomes, chief operating officer of Sheba.xyz; and Nudrat Nawar Nodee, assistant vice-president and head of commercial, were also present.

