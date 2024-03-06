Eastern Bank launches Korea Business Desk to facilitate bilateral trade

Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh, inaugurates a “Korea Business Desk” designed by Eastern Bank for Korean companies, investors and individual customers at the bank’s head office in Gulshan yesterday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank has opened a dedicated Korea Business Desk in a bid to facilitate cross-border business transactions between Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea.

The desk will provide one-stop banking services designed for Korean companies, investors and individual customers.

Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, inaugurated the desk at the bank's head office in Gulshan yesterday, read a press release.

The Republic of Korea, popularly known as South Korea, is Bangladesh's 20th largest export partner.

The bilateral trade between the two countries crossed the $3 billion mark for the first time in 2022, up 38.71 percent from the previous year's $2.188 billion.

The bank also launched an EBL-KBCCI co-brand credit card during a seminar, titled "Investment services by using OSS (One Stop Service)", at the Sheraton Dhaka in Banani.

Among others, Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of the international and local investment promotion at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Samsoo Kim, head of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, Shahab Uddin Khan, president of the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yong Oh Yu, president of Korean Community, and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, were also present.