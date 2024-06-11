Group D state of play: Bangladesh's path to second round

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed celebrates after dismissing Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 10, 2024 in New York, New York on Monday. PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh succumbed to a heartbreaking four-run defeat in their T20 World Cup fixture against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday but still they will feel they are in a good position to advance to Super 8s with games against Netherlands and Nepal to come.

South Africa virtually clinched a place in the Super Eight stage as spinner Keshav Maharaj defended 11 runs off the final over to help secure a nail-biting four-run victory over Bangladesh in a low-scoring Group D clash on Monday.

South Africa have three wins from their three games in the pool, all on the two-paced uneven New York wicket, while Bangladesh have a win and a defeat from their two fixtures.

South Africa's place in the Super Eight stage would only be in jeopardy if Nepal won their three remaining games and Netherlands were victorious in their final two. Even then the South Africans could still go through via net run-rate.

Bangladesh will feel they are in a good position to advance too with games against Netherlands and Nepal to come.

Group D

Teams: South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, Sri Lanka

SOUTH AFRICA (6 points | 0.603 NRR)

The Proteas picked up the all-important scalp of Sri Lanka to hit the ground running, before taking care of the Netherlands in a close encounter. The brilliance of their bowling attack helped secure another victory in another tight finish against Bangladesh, putting South Africa on the brink of qualification.

BANGLADESH (2 points | 0.075 NRR)

The Tigers began Group D with a close win over Sri Lanka and moving into second position. They missed a golden opportunity in the thriller against South Africa in New York, but are still in a decent position to qualify. Assuming Sri Lanka fails to catch up, having already lost two, Bangladesh likely only needs to beat main qualification rivals Netherlands in their next match to advance – even just a win over Nepal in their final game might be enough to seal a spot on NRR.

Standings

Group D

Team M W L Net RR Points

South Africa 3 3 0 +0.603 6

Bangladesh 2 1 1 +0.075 2

Netherlands 2 1 1 +0.024 2

Nepal 1 0 1 -0.539 0

Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -0.777 0

Remaining First Round Fixtures of Tigers [Bangladesh Time]

June 13: BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent, 08.30 PM

June 17: BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent, 05:30 AM

