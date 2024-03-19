Eastern Bank, iFarmer offer agri-loans to farmers

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, and Md Fahad Ifaz, co-founder and CEO of iFarmer, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently signed an agreement with iFarmer, a digital platform providing credit facilities to local farmers.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Md Fahad Ifaz, co-founder and CEO of iFarmer, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Under the agreement, the bank will offer agri-loans to farmers listed under the platform, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of asset, Md Shabu Munshi, head of SME, and Forhad Julfiker, vice-president of field operations at iFarmer, and Irfan Islam, banking and financial sector adviser, were also present.