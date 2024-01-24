Dhaka Bank inks MoU with Comfystyle

Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of Dhaka Bank, and Sharmin Hai, a director of Purbani Lifestyle, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank and Comfystyle, a clothing brand of Purbani Lifestyle, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of the bank, and Sharmin Hai, a director of Purbani Lifestyle, inked the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.

Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank cardholders (both debit and credit) and employees will enjoy exclusive discounts while purchasing lifestyle products round the year through www.comfystylebd.com effective from February 1.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the event.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director, Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director, HM Mostafizur Rahaman, executive vice president and head of retail business division, Sahabub Alam Khan, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, M Rezaur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of human resource, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.