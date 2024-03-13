Dhaka Bank, bKash strike deal on cash management services

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, exchange signed documents of an agreement on cash management services at the bank’s head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank has signed an agreement with bKash to provide 24/7 cash management services to the distributors, agents and merchants of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of the MFS provider, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Gulshan recently, read a press release.

bKash introduced an automated cash management service for its distributors and agents who have accounts with Dhaka Bank to promote the cashless economy and efficient fund circulation.

With this facility, distributors, agents and merchants of bKash can perform Add Money and Transfer e-money real-time round the clock throughout the year.

Distributors and agents of bKash will also be able to generate e-Money using the balance of their Dhaka Bank account.

On the other end, distributors and agents of bKash will be able to transfer the eMoney balance to the linked account maintained with Dhaka Bank.

AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing director of the bank, Akhlaqur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and head of corporate banking division, Mosleh Saad Mahmud, head of liability and cash management unit, and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Palash, head of micro, small and medium enterprises, were present.

Among others, Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of bKash, and Ahamed Ashraf Sharif, executive vice-president and head of department of the treasury, finance and accounts, were also present.