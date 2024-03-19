Community Bank holds children’s art competition to commemorate 'National Children’s Day’

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Community Bank Bangladesh, poses for photographs with prize-winning participants of the art competition at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh organised an art competition for children at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Sunday to commemorate the 104th birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to celebrate National Children's Day.

The event featured an art competition for children across three age-based categories.

It also included a screening of the animated film "Mujib Bhai", made especially for children.

Eminent artist Najib Tareque and Dipti Rani Datta, assistant professor at the Institute of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka, judged the competition.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Chowdhury distributed prizes among winners at the end of the competition.