City Bank strikes deal to sell Reliance Insurance’s products

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, and Md Khaled Mamun, chief executive officer of Reliance Insurance Limited, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a Bancassurance agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: City Bank

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Reliance Insurance Limited to commence the sale of the latter's non-life insurance policies under bancassurance.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Md Khaled Mamun, chief executive officer of the non-life insurer, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, City Bank's customers will be able to buy Reliance Insurance Limited's non-life insurance products directly from the bank under the Bancassurance Guidelines issued by the Bangladesh Bank and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority.

