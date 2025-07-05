City Bank holds ‘BAMLCO Conference 2025’

AFM Shahinul Islam, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, and Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC, pose for group photographs with officials of the bank and guests of the conference titled “BAMLCO Conference 2025” at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: City Bank

City Bank PLC recently organised its "Branch Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCO) Conference 2025" at a hotel in Dhaka, under the theme "Strengthening AML Practices for a Safer Financial Future".

The event brought together over 200 BAMLCOs from across the country, according to a press release issued by the bank.

AFM Shahinul Islam, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the conference as the chief guest.

During a series of insightful sessions, Ruman Ahamed, additional director of BFIU, and Sudipta Ghosh, deputy director, addressed the gathering on the importance of adhering to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) guidelines.

They also shared various strategies for the prevention of financial crime.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC; Mahia Juned, additional managing director, chief operating officer and CAMLCO; and Kazi Azizur Rahman, additional managing director and chief information officer; were also present, along with other senior officials of the bank.