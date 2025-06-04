City Bank, CEAB unite to promote trade and investment

Guangzhou Zhong, secretary general of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh, and Mashrur Arefin, managing director and chief executive officer of City Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: City Bank

City Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) to foster joint investment and trade cooperation across key sectors in Bangladesh.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and Guangzhou Zhong, secretary general of CEAB, signed the MoU during a business networking event held at a hotel in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The event, titled "Chinese Investors' Night", was jointly organised by City Bank PLC and the CEAB in honour of a visiting business delegation comprising over 100 Chinese investors and entrepreneurs.

Both institutions reiterated their commitment to facilitating and strengthening the expanding footprint of Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh.

Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of the bank, Hossain Khaled, vice-chairman, and Han Kun, president of CEAB, attended the event.

Senior executives from both organisations, alongside representatives from numerous Chinese and Bangladeshi firms, were also present.