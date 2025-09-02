BRAC Bank appoints Tareq Refat Ullah Khan as MD

BRAC Bank PLC has appointed Tareq Refat Ullah Khan as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank, effective from September 2, 2025.

Prior to this appointment, Khan had been serving as MD and CEO (current charge) since May 27 this year, according to a press release.

He began his career with IFIC Bank and subsequently held various roles at Eastern Bank and AB Bank.

Khan joined BRAC Bank in 2017 as head of credit risk management, bringing nearly three decades of experience at leading financial institutions.

His career has been marked by innovation and excellence, particularly in corporate and institutional banking, transaction banking, and risk management.

In April 2025, he was promoted to additional managing director and head of corporate and institutional banking in recognition of his leadership in driving innovation, business growth, and organisational transformation.

Commenting on Khan's appointment, Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank, said: "Tareq is the right leader to take BRAC Bank into its next phase. His vision, integrity and leadership will make the bank more trusted, innovative and inclusive, positively impacting customers, the banking industry, society and the state."

Khan holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Chittagong and a master's degree in marketing from the University of Dhaka. He later completed an MBA.