Bank Asia recognises top performers of ‘Silver Jubilee Sales Campaign’

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of Bank Asia PLC, poses for photographs with the award recipients of the “Silver Jubilee Sales Campaign” at Bank Asia Tower in the capital’s Karwan Bazar recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has recognised its employees for their exceptional performance in the "Silver Jubilee Sales Campaign" at an award-giving ceremony recently held at Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Director of Bank Asia PLC, presented the awards as the chief guest and encouraged the recipients to continue driving the bank's success in the future, according to a press release.

The "Silver Jubilee Sales Campaign" was launched to strengthen retail CASA deposits, attract new retail customers, and accelerate credit card sales and activations.

A total of 30 branch-level employees were honoured with crests, certificates, and cash incentives in recognition of their outstanding contributions and active engagement.

Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi, SM Anisuzzaman and Syed Zulkar Nayen, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with other senior executives and officials, were also present.