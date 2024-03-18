Alliance Finance donates to icddr,b hospital endowment fund

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of Alliance Finance, hands over a donation cheque to Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, at the latter’s office in Mohakhali, Dhaka recently. Photo: Alliance Finance

Alliance Finance has made a donation to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (iccdr,b) Hospital Endowment Fund (HEF) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of the non-bank financial institution, handed over a cheque to Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, at the latter's office in the capital's Mohakhali recently, read a press release.

The iccdr,b is among the world's leading global health institutes and operates three hospitals in Dhaka, Matlab and Teknaf, providing free treatment to over 300,000 patients annually.

The institution is dedicated to raising the hospital endowment fund to $10 crore to make it self-sustaining.

The yearly earnings of the HEF will help cover the hospitals' operational costs and allow them to continue their life-saving work.

Among others, Shahanur Rashid, head of business of the NBFI, and Armana Ahmed, head of development at icddr,b, and Fahmida Tofail, a scientist, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.