Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds business development meeting

Al-Arafah Islami Bank recently organised a business development meeting for managers of the bank's corporate branches.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Among others, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, along with senior executives, managers of corporate branches and zonal heads of the bank were present.