AIBL opens branch in Meherpur

Md Anowar Hossain, director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch of the bank at Bamondi in Gangni upazila of Meherpur today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has opened its 214th branch at Bamondi in Gangni upazila of Meherpur today.

Md Anowar Hossain, a director of the bank, inaugurated the new branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where Md Shafiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, Shabbir Ahmed, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahamed Khan and Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, were present.

Among others, Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, Abu Sayed Md Abdul Mannaf, head of Khulna zone, Sheikh Md Imran, Gangni upazila agriculture officer, Swadesh Kumar Ghosh, general manager of Meherpur Palli Bidduit Samity, and Manoj Kumar Nandi, office in charge (investigation) of Gangni Police Station, were also present.