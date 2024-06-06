Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 06:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:13 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

NBR introduces prospective tax rate for the first time

The tax administrator will retain 2024-25’s tax rate for this year and the next year
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 06:45 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:13 PM
NBR introduces prospective tax rate for the first time

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to introduce a 'prospective tax system to enable taxpayers, including firms, to know the rate of taxes on their income in advance instead of waiting until the end of the income year.

Under the measure proposed in the parliament today by the finance minister, the NBR will retain 2024-25's tax rate for this year and the next year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

What gets cheaper, what gets costlier

The government said the prospective tax will facilitate the expansion of trade, improve investor confidence in the country's tax system, and encourage local and foreign investment.

"I believe that through a prospective tax system, taxpayers can do proper tax planning and help increase tax compliance," the finance minister said in his budget speech placed in the parliament today.

The NBR's move comes as taxpayers, particularly corporate taxpayers, have been demanding a predictable tax environment for the last several years.

Read more

Finance minister's full speech of budget fiscal 2024-25

Until last year, the NBR announced tax rates for firms and individuals after the end of an income year.

For instance, the current income year begins in July 2023 and will end in June 2024.

Based on the announced rates, taxpayers file their income and wealth statements and pay taxes on their incomes in the next year, termed the assessment year.

Related topic:
Prospective taxbudget 2024-25Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Clothing irons may become more expensive

1h ago

What gets cheaper, what gets costlier

4h ago
Price of imported electricity meters to rise

Price of imported electricity meters to rise

3h ago
Health sector sees 0.19pc increase in FY25 budget

Health sector sees 0.19pc increase in FY25 budget

2h ago
Corporate tax cut to 25%

Corporate tax cut to 25%

1h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আমাদের দেশে যে বেশি দুর্নীতিগ্রস্ত, তাকে বেশি সম্মান করে: দুদক কমিশনার

‘বাংলাদেশ ব্যতীত বিশ্বের কোনো দেশ দুর্নীতিগ্রস্ত ব্যক্তিকে সম্মান করে না। ভিয়েতনাম, চীন আইন করেছে- কোনো ঋণখেলাপী, দুর্নীতিগ্রস্ত ব্যক্তি সামনের কাতারে বসতে পারবে না, প্রথম শ্রেণির সুবিধা পাবে না,...

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

খেলাপি ঋণ রেকর্ড ১ লাখ ৮২ হাজার কোটি টাকা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification