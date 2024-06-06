Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:13 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Ice cream, soft drinks to get costlier

The government plans to raise supplementary duty by 5 percentage points
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:07 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:13 PM
Ice cream, carbonated beverages to get costlier

The prices of ice cream and carbonated beverages are all set to see a hike as the government wants to raise supplementary duty (SD) by 5 percentage points on the two food items.

Read more

Tk 7,97,000 crore budget proposed for fiscal 2024-25

The government proposed increasing the SD on ice cream to 10 percent from the existing 5 percent and making it 30 percent for carbonated beverages from the current 25 percent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cigarettes to become pricier
Read more

Cigarettes to get costlier

Seven brands in Bangladesh -- Igloo, Polar, Lovello, Kwality, Za'n Zee, Bloop and Savoy -- cater to a domestic demand of about six crore litres of ice cream a year.

Of them, Igloo is the market leader with a 38 percent share, followed by Polar with 27 percent, Lovello 14 percent and Kwality 9 percent, according to the industry players.

Bangladesh's soft drinks market, which is estimated to Tk 4,000 crore to Tk 6,000 crore, is catered by two US-based soft drink makers Coca-Cola and Pepsico along with several local beverage makers such as Pran, Akij and Partex.

Related topic:
Ice cream and carbonated beveragesice creamSoft DrinksBudget 2024-2025Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mobile phones

Mobile phone raw material import concessions extended to 2026

59m ago
Computer job

National Budget FY25: Three-year tax exemption for cashless tech jobs

1h ago
Cabinet approves proposed National Budget for FY 2024-25

Cabinet approves proposed National Budget for FY 2024-25

2h ago

What is the difference between household budget and national budget?

1h ago

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget: From 1972-73 to 2023-24

4h ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দুদকে বেনজীরের শুনানির তারিখ পিছিয়ে ২৩ জুন

অনুসন্ধানের অংশ হিসেবে আজ ৬ জুন দুদকে বেনজীর আহমেদের ব্যক্তিগত শুনানির তারিখ নির্ধারিত ছিল।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

সাধারণের বাজেট ভাবনা: উৎসাহ কম, আতঙ্ক বেশি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification