Govt plans to build three leather estates

Apart from the existing leather industrial park in Savar set up by the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the government plans to establish three more leather industrial estates in Rajshahi, Chattogram and Dhaka in a bid to strengthen the sector.

Besides, 50 acres of land has initially been demarcated in Jashore sadar upazila for setting up a new leather industrial park, according to the budget documents for fiscal 2024-25.

The government has already made the construction of effluent treatment plants (ETPs) mandatory to protect the environment.

The government has also constructed a central ETP for the Savar tannery estate and taken measures to keep its four modules active round the clock.